Bowl Boss Acai
Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
Units as of 2021
1 Previous years N/A
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$155K - $363K
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Bowl Boss Acai

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Bowl Boss Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jenna and Suzanne Stanton, Partners

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Instagram
Corporate Address
4827 Commercial Dr.
New Hartford, NY 13413
Corporate Address: Bowl Boss Acai

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bowl Boss Acai franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$154,950 - $363,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bowl Boss Acai landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Bowl Boss Acai.

Stride

Stride

Title
Indoor running studios
Request Info
Clean Juice

Clean Juice

Title
Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wraps
Role
Ranked #154
Learn More
School of Rock

School of Rock

Title
Music education
Role
Ranked #215
Request Info
Smoothie King

Smoothie King

Title
Smoothies, healthful snacks, health products
Role
Ranked #19
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Free Webinar | March 22: How To Grow Your Business Through Franchising

So you're ready to expand your business, but where and how do you get started? Franchising is one of the fastest ways to grow, but it's not for everyone.

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider

· 3 min read
Franchises

Preparation Is the Key to Franchise Resales

There are many steps involved in selling a franchise business and maximizing its resale value.

Rick Bisio

Rick Bisio

· 5 min read
Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: The Growth Coach

This franchise's certified business coaches help entrepreneurs manage both their personal and professional lives, and each franchise costs less than six figures.

Franchises

This Family of Tropical Smoothie Cafe Franchisees Is Using Their Business to Build Community

Toya Evans and her daughters aren't just running a franchise business. They're strengthening their family, their community, and the fortune of future franchisees.

Stephanie Schomer

Stephanie Schomer

· 4 min read
Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: StretchLab Franchise

StretchLab's unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country.

Marketing

Te Quiero Mucho: How to Benchmark Taco Bell's Winning Marketing Strategy

By taking bold action, knowing its audience and staying flexible, Taco Bell delivers effective marketing that every small businesses owner can emulate.

John Boitnott

John Boitnott

· 6 min read
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing