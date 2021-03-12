Bowl Boss AcaiAcai bowls, smoothies, espresso, waffles
- Units as of 2021
-
1 Previous years N/A
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$155K - $363K
Company Overview
About Bowl Boss Acai
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- Bowl Boss Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Jenna and Suzanne Stanton, Partners
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (1 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 2
- Where seeking
-
This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Franchisor Information
- Social
- Corporate Address
-
4827 Commercial Dr.
New Hartford, NY 13413
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bowl Boss Acai franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $154,950 - $363,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 21 hours
- Classroom Training
- 25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Bowl Boss Acai landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Bowl Boss Acai.
Stride
- Title
- Indoor running studios
Clean Juice
- Title
- Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wraps
- Role
- Ranked #154
School of Rock
- Title
- Music education
- Role
- Ranked #215
Smoothie King
- Title
- Smoothies, healthful snacks, health products
- Role
- Ranked #19
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Free Webinar | March 22: How To Grow Your Business Through Franchising
So you're ready to expand your business, but where and how do you get started? Franchising is one of the fastest ways to grow, but it's not for everyone.
Preparation Is the Key to Franchise Resales
There are many steps involved in selling a franchise business and maximizing its resale value.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: The Growth Coach
This franchise's certified business coaches help entrepreneurs manage both their personal and professional lives, and each franchise costs less than six figures.
This Family of Tropical Smoothie Cafe Franchisees Is Using Their Business to Build Community
Toya Evans and her daughters aren't just running a franchise business. They're strengthening their family, their community, and the fortune of future franchisees.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: StretchLab Franchise
StretchLab's unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country.
Te Quiero Mucho: How to Benchmark Taco Bell's Winning Marketing Strategy
By taking bold action, knowing its audience and staying flexible, Taco Bell delivers effective marketing that every small businesses owner can emulate.