Byrider Franchising
Used-auto sales and financing
Byrider Franchising
Used-auto sales and financing

About
Founded

1979

Franchising Since

1989 (30 Years)

Corporate Address

12802 Hamilton Crossing Blvd.
Carmel, IN 46032

CEO

Craig Peters

Parent Company

J.D. Byrider Systems Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$825,480 - $3,727,500

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000 - $1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$1,000,000 - $1,500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

2.5%+

Ad Royalty Fee

$1.5K/mo.

Financing Options

Byrider Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

As needed

Classroom Training:

72+ hours

Additional Training:

Web-based curriculum

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

12 - 20

Bio
Founded in 1989, Byrider is a used car and finance company. The franchise integrates vehicle sales and financing, allowing franchisees the ability to sell to any qualified customer.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $825,480 High - $3,727,500
Units
-8.0%-13 UNITS (1 Year) -12.4%-21 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

