CarePatrol Franchise Systems LLC
Assisted-living referral and placement
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
1760 E. Pecos Rd., #338
Gilbert, AZ 85295
CEO
C.M. Bongiovanni
Parent Company
CarePatrol Franchise Systems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,649 - $85,199
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$500-$1.5K/mo.
CarePatrol Franchise Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Double order of initial marketing materials
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
58 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2