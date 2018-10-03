Champs Chicken
Fried chicken, fried fish, sides
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 160
Holts Summit, MO 65043
CEO
Shawn Burcham
Parent Company
Pro Food Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$9,000 - $349,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $65,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $65,000
Champs Chicken has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours