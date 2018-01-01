Chill Cryosauna
Cryotherapy
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
8803 Futures Dr., #12-101
Orlando, FL 32819
CEO
Curt Read
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Chill Cryosauna has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee & 1% off royalty fees
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1