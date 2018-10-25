Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
245 Regency Cir.
Lexington, KY 40503
CEO
Thomas Pabin
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,890 - $60,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$42,890 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$42,890 - $60,300
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Ongoing by phone
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1