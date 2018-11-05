Clean Sleep
Mobile mattress cleaning
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1865 Mcgee Ln., #O
Lewisville, TX 75077
CEO
Michael Ingle
Parent Company
Mattress Cleaners Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$290,850 - $336,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours
Additional Training:
Online and by phone
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3