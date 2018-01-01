Cleantastic
Commercial cleaning
Cleantastic
Commercial cleaning
About
5405 Wilshire Blvd.
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
5405 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
CEO
Stu Beadle
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$15,240 - $90,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$5,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$5,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$6,400 - $27,400
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Financing Options
Cleantastic offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $15,240 High - $90,900
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.