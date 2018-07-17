Closets By Design Franchising
Custom closet and home/office organization systems
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
13272 Garden Grove Blvd.
Garden Grove, CA 92843
CEO
Jerry Egner
Parent Company
Home Organizers
Initial Investment ⓘ
$152,000 - $378,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.25%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
All Closets By Design franchisees are owner/operators.