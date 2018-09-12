Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place
Residential/commercial closet and storage systems; Murphy beds
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
436 Commerce Ln., #D
West Berlin, NJ 08091
CEO
Bob Lewis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,200 - $494,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,500 - $38,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to $300/mo.
Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 12