Cobblestone Hotels
Hotels
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
980 American Dr.
Neenah, WI 54915
CEO
Brian Wogernese
Initial Investment ⓘ
$44,899 - $7,363,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$3/room/day
Ad Royalty Fee
$0.25/room/day
Cobblestone Hotels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
14 days
Classroom Training:
5 days