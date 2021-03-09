StretchLab
Units as of 2020
82 (79 added in 3 years)
2,633.3%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$171K - $291K
Company Overview

About StretchLab

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
AN ANCIENT PRACTICE

StretchLab’s unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country. There are no gimmicks and no complicated equipment, just a simple solution for every-body, no matter why they enter our doors. Our one-on-one assisted stretching and truly original group stretches are changing lives. Consumers are seeking more ways to reduce their risk of injury, regain mobility, improve flexibility and range of motion, and reclaim their freedom. Referred to as “the next dominator in the fitness industry” by New York Times, assisted-stretching has gained national attention; StretchLab is now the largest stretching brand in the US with more than 70 locations open.

 

STRETCHLAB FRANCHISE BENEFITS

 

CARING

We deeply care about helping people - bring vitality to your community

GROWTH

Enjoy the first-mover advantage in multi-location ownership in an untapped market

ENERGY

Bring new life to your portfolio with the comfort of our proven structure and support

 

FREEDOM

Enjoy the benefits of our executive model to build something for yourself that is completely scalable for your goals

COMMUNITY

Build a community well beyond your studio walls

 

Why StretchLab?

First Mover Advantage: StretchLab has territorial availability across all major markets - don’t miss the opportunity to own our local market!

Extensive Support: We believe extensive training drives success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!

Executive Model: StretchLab’s turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your own success. It will enable you to leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

Investment: Enjoy our recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.

 
 

WHAT WE LOOK FOR IN A FRANCHISE PARTNER

 

PASSION TO HELP PEOPLE

DRIVEN FOR SUCCESS

MOTIVATING LEADERS

 

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
24
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
82 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92614
Corporate Address: StretchLab

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a StretchLab franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$171,375 - $290,625
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
StretchLab has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
23 hours
Additional Training
Manager and flexologist training
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where StretchLab landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where StretchLab ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up
Ranked #78

Fastest-Growing Franchises

New
Ranked #50

Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
