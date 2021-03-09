Sponsored Content

AN ANCIENT PRACTICE

StretchLab’s unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country. There are no gimmicks and no complicated equipment, just a simple solution for every-body, no matter why they enter our doors. Our one-on-one assisted stretching and truly original group stretches are changing lives. Consumers are seeking more ways to reduce their risk of injury, regain mobility, improve flexibility and range of motion, and reclaim their freedom. Referred to as “the next dominator in the fitness industry” by New York Times, assisted-stretching has gained national attention; StretchLab is now the largest stretching brand in the US with more than 70 locations open.

STRETCHLAB FRANCHISE BENEFITS

CARING We deeply care about helping people - bring vitality to your community

GROWTH Enjoy the first-mover advantage in multi-location ownership in an untapped market

ENERGY Bring new life to your portfolio with the comfort of our proven structure and support

FREEDOM Enjoy the benefits of our executive model to build something for yourself that is completely scalable for your goals

COMMUNITY Build a community well beyond your studio walls

Why StretchLab? First Mover Advantage: StretchLab has territorial availability across all major markets - don’t miss the opportunity to own our local market! Extensive Support: We believe extensive training drives success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way! Executive Model: StretchLab’s turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your own success. It will enable you to leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully. Investment: Enjoy our recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.