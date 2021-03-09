- Units as of 2020
Company Overview
About StretchLab
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2015
- Parent Company
- Xponential Fitness
- Leadership
- Anthony Geisler, CEO
More from StretchLab
AN ANCIENT PRACTICE
StretchLab’s unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country. There are no gimmicks and no complicated equipment, just a simple solution for every-body, no matter why they enter our doors. Our one-on-one assisted stretching and truly original group stretches are changing lives. Consumers are seeking more ways to reduce their risk of injury, regain mobility, improve flexibility and range of motion, and reclaim their freedom. Referred to as “the next dominator in the fitness industry” by New York Times, assisted-stretching has gained national attention; StretchLab is now the largest stretching brand in the US with more than 70 locations open.
STRETCHLAB FRANCHISE BENEFITS
CARING
We deeply care about helping people - bring vitality to your community
GROWTH
Enjoy the first-mover advantage in multi-location ownership in an untapped market
ENERGY
Bring new life to your portfolio with the comfort of our proven structure and support
FREEDOM
Enjoy the benefits of our executive model to build something for yourself that is completely scalable for your goals
COMMUNITY
Build a community well beyond your studio walls
Why StretchLab?
First Mover Advantage: StretchLab has territorial availability across all major markets - don’t miss the opportunity to own our local market!
Extensive Support: We believe extensive training drives success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!
Executive Model: StretchLab’s turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your own success. It will enable you to leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.
Investment: Enjoy our recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.
WHAT WE LOOK FOR IN A FRANCHISE PARTNER
PASSION TO HELP PEOPLE
DRIVEN FOR SUCCESS
MOTIVATING LEADERS
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 24
- Where seeking
-
This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 82 (as of 2020)
Franchisor Information
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a StretchLab franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $171,375 - $290,625
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- StretchLab has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 23 hours
- Additional Training
- Manager and flexologist training
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where StretchLab landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where StretchLab ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Top New Franchises
