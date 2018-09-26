Crown Trophy Inc.
Award and recognition items
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
9 Skyline Dr.
Hawthorne, NY 10532
CEO
Chuck Weisenfeld
Parent Company
Crown Trophy Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$168,150 - $227,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Crown Trophy Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
52 hours
Additional Training:
Annual franchise meeting
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2