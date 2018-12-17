D1 Sports Franchise LLC
Athletic training
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
7115 S. Springs Dr.
Franklin, TN 37067
CEO
Will Bartholomew
Initial Investment ⓘ
$221,500 - $492,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$59,500 - $59,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
D1 Sports Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-unit franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
17 hours
Classroom Training:
22 hours