di'lishi frozen yogurt bar
Frozen yogurt, coffee
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
624-B S. Fayateville St.
Asheboro, NC 27203
CEO
Marlo Francis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$285,700 - $512,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week (approximately)
Classroom Training:
1 week (approximately)