Dog Haus Int'l.
Hot dogs, sausages, burgers
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
22 Central Ct.
Pasadena, CA 91105
CEO
Hagop Giragossian
Initial Investment ⓘ
$366,000 - $823,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Dog Haus Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
165 hours
Classroom Training:
39 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
40