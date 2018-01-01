Edgemaster Mobile Sharpening
Knife & garden-tool sharpening
About
995 Morningside Dr. S.E.
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
CEO
Jon Holmquist
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$10,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $5,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$45/wk.
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $10,000 High -
Units
