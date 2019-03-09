Elite Window Cleaning
Window, screen, gutter, and siding cleaning
Elite Window Cleaning
Window, screen, gutter, and siding cleaning

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

4-28 Steve Fonyo Dr.
Kingston, ON K7M 8N9

CEO

Chris Stoness

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$64,500 - $100,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Financing Options

Elite Window Cleaning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Elite Window Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

On-site follow-up

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $64,500 High - $100,500
Units
+75.0%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +133.3%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

