Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
Box 99
Harwich, MA 02645
CEO
Eliza Kendall
Initial Investment ⓘ
$41,950 - $176,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Eliza J offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Eliza J has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2