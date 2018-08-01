Expedia CruiseShipCenters
Retail travel agencies
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
1066 W. Hastings St., #900
Vancouver, BC V6E 3X1
CEO
Matthew Eichhorst
Parent Company
Expedia Group
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$165,495 - $281,990
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
$600/mo.
Expedia CruiseShipCenters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
96+ hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Expedia CruiseShipCenters is ranked #464 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada