About
Founded

1984

Franchising Since

1993 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

16415 Addison Rd., #410
Addison, TX 75001

Leadership

Dan Fields, Chief Development Officer

Parent Company

Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$66,000 - $85,900

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$59,900 - $59,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

15%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

90 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Bio
Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) is based in Addison, Texas. ERA franchisees offer cost-management consulting services, using the company's proprietary E-SCAN's (Strategy-Costs-Alignment-Numbers) to summarize ways to reduce costs and increase profits and working with management teams to implement these plans. Franchises are located in more than 25 countries.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $66,000 High - $85,900
Units
+0.1%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +1.3%+9 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

