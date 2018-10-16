Family Financial Centers
Financial services
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
99 Lantern Dr., #101
Doylestown, PA 18901
CEO
Paul Eckert
Initial Investment ⓘ
$153,710 - $307,010
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,500 - $40,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$275+/mo.
Family Financial Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Family Financial Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
38 hours
Classroom Training:
39 hours
Additional Training:
Field training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2