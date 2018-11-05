Famous Toastery
Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 114
Davidson, NC 28036
CEO
Robert Maynard
Initial Investment
$600,500 - $1,024,500
Net-worth Requirement
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Famous Toastery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
744 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours