Fastest Labs
Drug, alcohol, and DNA testing, background screening
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
12703 Mountain Air, #105
San Antonio, TX 78249
CEO
David Claflin
Parent Company
Fas-Tes Franchise Systems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$79,900 - $114,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Fastest Labs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Territory size doubled
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
44.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3