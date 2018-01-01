Fastframe USA Inc.
Custom picture framing & art sales
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
1200 Lawrence Dr., #300
Newbury Park, CA 91320
CEO
Brian Harper
Parent Company
Fastframe California Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$105,700 - $150,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Fastframe USA Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Fastframe USA Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
At regional locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2