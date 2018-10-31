Fast Tints Franchising LLC
Mobile window tinting, paint protection, headlight restoration
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
3850 N.W. 2nd Ave., Bay 17
Boca Raton, FL 33431
CEO
Ivan Soto
Initial Investment ⓘ
$63,713 - $74,063
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Fast Tints Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours