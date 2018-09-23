Firehouse Subs
Subs
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
12735 Gran Bay Pkwy., #150
Jacksonville, FL 32258
CEO
Don Fox
Parent Company
Firehouse of America LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$92,255 - $824,846
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Firehouse Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
336 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Additional Training:
Training restaurant
Number of Employees Required to Run:
18