The Flame Broiler Inc.
Chicken, beef, and tofu rice bowls
About
1538 E. Warner Ave., #E
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
1538 E. Warner Ave., #E
Santa Ana, CA 92705
CEO
Young Lee
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$256,732 - $408,514
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
68-148 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8
The Flame Broiler Inc. is ranked #407 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $256,732 High - $408,514
Units
+4.4%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +12.4%+21 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
