Flirty Girl Lash Studio LLC
Eyelash extensions and brow services
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
7140 Bishop Rd., #F7
Plano, TX 75024
CEO
Crystal Rockwell
Initial Investment ⓘ
$147,424 - $259,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Flirty Girl Lash Studio LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
7-12 days
Classroom Training:
7-12 days