Foot Solutions Mobile Concept
Mobile comfort shoe and orthotics sales
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
104 Interstate North Pkwy. East, S.E.
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
Raymond Margiano
Parent Company
Foot Solutions Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$69,500 - $83,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Foot Solutions Mobile Concept has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
10 days