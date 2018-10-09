New York City in 1959. FPC recruits executives in 40 industries and 50 disciplines. Since the company began franchising in 1973, FPC has provided a network of recruiters, giving client companies access to nationwide talent and offering candidates career opportunities from across the country.

Franchise owners select the industries and disciplines in which they wish to focus, and industry specialists operate the offices. Recruiters research each client company’s products, services and philosophies; analyze available positions; perform candidate searches and screening; present candidates; coordinate interviews; counsel on hiring and assist in negotiations.