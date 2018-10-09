Fortune Personnel Consultants (FPC)
Executive recruiting
Founded
1959
Franchising Since
1973 (45 Years)
Corporate Address
1983 Marcus Ave.
New York, NY 11042
CEO
Ronald Herzog
Parent Company
Fortune Franchise Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,300 - $130,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Fortune Personnel Consultants (FPC) offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Fortune Personnel Consultants (FPC) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Classroom Training:
53 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Fortune Personnel Consultants (FPC) is ranked #486 in the Franchise 500!
Franchise owners select the industries and disciplines in which they wish to focus, and industry specialists operate the offices. Recruiters research each client company’s products, services and philosophies; analyze available positions; perform candidate searches and screening; present candidates; coordinate interviews; counsel on hiring and assist in negotiations.