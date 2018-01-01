Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
4380 Oakes Rd., #800
Davie, FL 33314
CEO
David Lopez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$87,600 - $316,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Froots has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
At Froots corporate store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9