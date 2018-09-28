Gateway Newstands was founded in 1983 by Michael Aychental and David Goldman, who started franchising the concept the same year. A family-owned and -operated partnership based in Canada, Gateway has grown to more than 300 stores in North America, including locations in Toronto, New York and Chicago.

Gateway emphasizes a hands-on business approach, putting a franchise owner in each of its locations. Franchisees work from kiosks or stores in large office buildings, selling snacks, drinks, candy, cards, tobacco, reading material, lottery tickets and other impulse buys. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Gateway stores have less demanding working hours than most convenience stores.