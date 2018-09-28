Gateway Newstands
Newsstand and sundry stores
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
240 Chrislea Rd.
Woodbridge, ON L4L 8V1
CEO
Steve Tennant
Parent Company
Tobmar Investments Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,875 - $501,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $150,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5%
Gateway Newstands offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Gateway Newstands has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
1-2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Gateway emphasizes a hands-on business approach, putting a franchise owner in each of its locations. Franchisees work from kiosks or stores in large office buildings, selling snacks, drinks, candy, cards, tobacco, reading material, lottery tickets and other impulse buys. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Gateway stores have less demanding working hours than most convenience stores.