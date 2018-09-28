Gateway Newstands
About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

1983 (35 Years)

Corporate Address

240 Chrislea Rd.
Woodbridge, ON L4L 8V1

CEO

Steve Tennant

Parent Company

Tobmar Investments Int'l. Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$55,875 - $501,750

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $150,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3.5%

Financing Options

Gateway Newstands offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Gateway Newstands has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

1-2 weeks

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Gateway Newstands is ranked #451 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Gateway Newstands was founded in 1983 by Michael Aychental and David Goldman, who started franchising the concept the same year. A family-owned and -operated partnership based in Canada, Gateway has grown to more than 300 stores in North America, including locations in Toronto, New York and Chicago.

Gateway emphasizes a hands-on business approach, putting a franchise owner in each of its locations. Franchisees work from kiosks or stores in large office buildings, selling snacks, drinks, candy, cards, tobacco, reading material, lottery tickets and other impulse buys. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Gateway stores have less demanding working hours than most convenience stores.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $55,875 High - $501,750
Units
-3.2%-12 UNITS (1 Year) -6.9%-27 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 28th, 2018
