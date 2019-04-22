Golden Corral
#90 Franchise 500| Family steakhouses, buffets, and bakeries

Golden Corral
Family steakhouses, buffets, and bakeries
|

About
Founded

1973

Franchising Since

1987 (33 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 29502
Raleigh, NC 27612

CEO

Lance Trenary

Parent Company

Golden Corral Corp.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$2,286,545 - $6,732,615

Net-worth Requirement

$2,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.4%

Financing Options

Golden Corral has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

665 hours

Classroom Training:

8.5 hours

Additional Training:

At company training location

Number of Employees Required to Run:

100

Golden Corral is ranked #90 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Golden Corral restaurants began as budget steakhouses located principally in small cities from Virginia to Texas. In the mid-1980s, guest requests prompted Golden Corral to reinvent itself by introducing the Buffet & Grill Metro unit that features hundreds of hot and cold items, a carving station, and the Brass Bell Bakery, which offers rolls, muffins, cookies, pies and pizza made from scratch. The buffet was expanded in 2001 to include cooked-to-order sirloin steaks. Smaller restaurant designs are available for smaller markets.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $2,286,545 High - $6,732,615
Units
+0.2%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +2.9%+14 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

[Start-it-up] How to start a Pod Hotel?

[Start-it-up] How to start a Pod Hotel?

IRCTC has announced setting up a pod hotel at the Mumbai Central railway station by the end of 2020.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

These top-ranked franchises are great for entrepreneurs who love kids.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The 19 Oldest Franchises on the Franchise 500

The 19 Oldest Franchises on the Franchise 500

These businesses have all been franchising for 60 years or more.
Matthew McCreary | 7 min read
Australian Trampoline Park to Invest INR 150-200 Crore Across India

Australian Trampoline Park to Invest INR 150-200 Crore Across India

Witnessing a small venture become hugely successful and garnering good numbers in terms of revenue within 365 days of its operation is a rare scenario, and indoor trampoline park Bounce Inc is moving on those footsteps
Priyadarshini Patwa | 6 min read
5 Things Franchise Owners Should Know About the New Department of Labor Rule on 'Joint Employment'

5 Things Franchise Owners Should Know About the New Department of Labor Rule on 'Joint Employment'

The Trump administration's new rule will change what qualifies as joint employment.
Jessica Thomas | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 13th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.