GoliathTech Inc.
Foundation systems for the construction industry
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
175B Peladeau
Magog, QC J1X 5G9
CEO
Julian Reusing
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,900 - $176,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$38,000 - $38,000
Ad Royalty Fee
6% of purchases
GoliathTech Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory, accounts receivable
GoliathTech Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 inventory credit
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours (optional)
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
Sometimes offered at franchisee's location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3