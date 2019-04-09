Griswold Home Care
Nonmedical home care
Griswold Home Care
Nonmedical home care

About
Founded

1982

Franchising Since

1984 (35 Years)

Corporate Address

120 W. Germantown Pike, #200
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

CEO

Matt Murphy

Parent Company

GHC Investors

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$107,350 - $135,500

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$107,350 - $135,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $54,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.5%

Financing Options

Griswold Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

50 hours

Classroom Training:

79 hours

Additional Training:

Virtual training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Bio
A geriatric counselor and clergyman's wife, Jean Griswold founded Griswold Home Care in 1982 to help people remain independent in their homes. She started the program after an elderly parishioner from her husband's church died of kidney failure because she was left alone to care for herself. The company's first caregivers were local seminarians until certified nursing assistants replaced them in 1984. Griswold was already battling multiple Sclerosis when she began franchising that same year.

Griswold Home Care provides in-home care for people who are disabled, bed or wheelchair-bound, living alone, recovering from hospitalization or nursing home stays or who have special needs. The service can also be used as respite care for family members in need of assistance. Caregivers provide personal care, cook and prepare meals, do light housekeeping and laundry, shop and run errands, assist with medication and do transfers.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $107,350 High - $135,500
Units
+0.5%+0 UNITS (1 Year) -8.1%-17 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
