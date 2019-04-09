A geriatric counselor and clergyman's wife, Jean Griswold founded Griswold Home Care in 1982 to help people remain independent in their homes. She started the program after an elderly parishioner from her husband's church died of kidney failure because she was left alone to care for herself. The company's first caregivers were local seminarians until certified nursing assistants replaced them in 1984. Griswold was already battling multiple Sclerosis when she began franchising that same year.

Griswold Home Care provides in-home care for people who are disabled, bed or wheelchair-bound, living alone, recovering from hospitalization or nursing home stays or who have special needs. The service can also be used as respite care for family members in need of assistance. Caregivers provide personal care, cook and prepare meals, do light housekeeping and laundry, shop and run errands, assist with medication and do transfers.