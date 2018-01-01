Gymboree Play & Music
Parent/child play and learning programs
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
500 Howard
San Francisco, CA 94105
CEO
Mark Breitbard
Parent Company
Gymboree
Initial Investment ⓘ
$120,935 - $279,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$270,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.25%
Gymboree Play & Music has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Discounts on opening inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
8 days
Additional Training:
At regional location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4
San Francisco mother Joan Barnes created the Gymboree Play & Music Program in 1976 when she couldn't find a safe place for new parents and children to play and exercise together. There are now locations across the United States and throughout the world. Gymboree Play & Music centers offer different classes each week for children ranging from newborn through 4 years old. Classes are designed to stimulate the senses and encourage children's development.