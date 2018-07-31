Handyman Connection
Home repairs, remodeling
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
11115 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
CEO
Jeff Wall
Parent Company
Trident Investment Partners Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,860 - $155,980
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Handyman Connection has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
26 hours
Classroom Training:
127.5 hours
Additional Training:
Via conference call and webinar
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1