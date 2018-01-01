HappyFeet Legends Int'l.
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
9701 W. 67th St.
Merriam, KS 66203
CEO
Andy Barney
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,500 - $29,400
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$18,300 - $23,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-10%
HappyFeet Legends Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
HappyFeet Legends Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2