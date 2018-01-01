HappyFeet Legends Int'l.
#368 Franchise 500| Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

HappyFeet Legends Int'l.
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
|

About
Founded

1989

Franchising Since

2007 (11 Years)

Corporate Address

9701 W. 67th St.
Merriam, KS 66203

CEO

Andy Barney

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$22,500 - $29,400

Liquid Cash Requirement

$18,300 - $23,200

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8-10%

Financing Options

HappyFeet Legends Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

HappyFeet Legends Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

10 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

HappyFeet Legends Int'l. is ranked #368 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
When Kansas City preschools began taking field trips to Andy Barney's indoor soccer facility, he developed the HappyFeet program (originally called Mini-Kickers) to teach 3, 4 and 5-year-olds soccer skills with the help of stories, nursery rhymes and songs. HappyFeet franchisees offer these soccer lessons year-round on-site at preschools. For older children, Barney also created Legends Soccer Club to teach more advanced soccer skills.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $22,500 High - $29,400
Units
+11.2%+12 UNITS (1 Year) +28.0%+26 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC

See More

Sky Zone

See More

British Swim School USA

See More

Rockin' Jump

See More

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

See More

The Little Gym Int'l.

See More

Soccer Shots Franchising LLC

See More

Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 20th, 2017
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.