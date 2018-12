Wilber Hardee opened his first restaurant in Greenville, North Carolina, in 1960, and just five months later he had his first franchisee. Hardee's restaurants, which serve biscuits, burgers and chicken, have since spread throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern U.S.

In 1997, Hardee's was acquired by California-based CKE Restaurants Inc., franchisor of Carl's Jr. Restaurants.