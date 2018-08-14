Hardee's Restaurants LLC
Burgers
Founded
1960
Franchising Since
1962 (56 Years)
Corporate Address
6700 Tower Cir., #1000
Franklin, TN 37067
CEO
Jason Marker
Parent Company
CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,530,000 - $1,995,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
5.5%
Hardee's Restaurants LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
400 hours
Classroom Training:
51 hours
Additional Training:
8 weeks management training & at grand opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Hardee's Restaurants LLC is ranked #9 in the Franchise 500!
In 1997, Hardee's was acquired by California-based CKE Restaurants Inc., franchisor of Carl's Jr. Restaurants.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Middle East