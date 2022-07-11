FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$112K - $294K
Units as of 2021
7 40.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Health Atlast

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Chiropractic Services, Physical Therapy
Founded
1987
Parent Company
Health Atlast LLC
Leadership
Dr. Stephanie Higashi, DC, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
7 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
3030 Sawtelle Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Health Atlast franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$111,800 - $294,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Health Atlast has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
36 hours
Additional Training
Personal consultation and training; training films
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
