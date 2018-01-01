Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
800 E. Charleston
Las Vegas, NV 89118
CEO
Shawn Lynam
Initial Investment ⓘ
$28,800 - $37,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$550/mo.
Hello Eco offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Hello Eco has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
15 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1