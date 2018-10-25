Ho Math Chess Tutoring Center
After-school math, chess, and puzzle learning programs
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
6309 West Blvd.
Vancouver, BC V6K 1V1
CEO
Frank Ho
Initial Investment ⓘ
$31,550
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,500 - $2,500
Ho Math Chess Tutoring Center offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1