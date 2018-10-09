HouseMaster
#280 Franchise 500| Home inspections and related services

HouseMaster
Home inspections and related services
|

About
Founded

1971

Franchising Since

1979 (39 Years)

Corporate Address

92 E. Main St., #301
Somerville, NJ 08876

CEO

Kathleen Kuhn

Parent Company

HouseMaster LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$61,100 - $106,150

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$42,500 - $42,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7.5-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2-2.5%

Financing Options

HouseMaster has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

Ongoing

Classroom Training:

90 hours

Additional Training:

Technical training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 5

HouseMaster is ranked #280 in the Franchise 500!
Bio

Ken Austin began an independent property inspection service in northern New Jersey in 1971. Nine years later, he formed HouseMaster and began franchising, using marketing experience he gained at Johnson & Johnson and Warner Lambert Co. to spread the word about his new company.

HouseMaster inspectors check out all the major systems of a home, providing a comprehensive report on all physical conditions. The HouseMaster Express Report can be completed on-site. HouseMaster franchises offer homebuyers a limited inspection guarantee, and the company has a group errors and omissions insurance program to protect franchisees.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $61,100 High - $106,150
Units
-1.3%-4 UNITS (1 Year) -1.3%-4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

