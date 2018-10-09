HouseMaster
Home inspections and related services
Founded
1971
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
92 E. Main St., #301
Somerville, NJ 08876
CEO
Kathleen Kuhn
Parent Company
HouseMaster LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$61,100 - $106,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,500 - $42,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-2.5%
HouseMaster has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Ongoing
Classroom Training:
90 hours
Additional Training:
Technical training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5
HouseMaster is ranked #280 in the Franchise 500!
Ken Austin began an independent property inspection service in northern New Jersey in 1971. Nine years later, he formed HouseMaster and began franchising, using marketing experience he gained at Johnson & Johnson and Warner Lambert Co. to spread the word about his new company.
HouseMaster inspectors check out all the major systems of a home, providing a comprehensive report on all physical conditions. The HouseMaster Express Report can be completed on-site. HouseMaster franchises offer homebuyers a limited inspection guarantee, and the company has a group errors and omissions insurance program to protect franchisees.