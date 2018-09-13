I Heart Mac and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, salads, tater tots
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
621 N.W. 53rd St.
Boca Raton, FL 33487
CEO
Steve Giordanella
Parent Company
Mac and Cheese Franchise Operations LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$197,500 - $327,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
I Heart Mac and Cheese has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
27.5 hours
Classroom Training:
12.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4