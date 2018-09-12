In-Symmetry Spa
Massage, acupuncture, facials, waxing
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
650 D Florida St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
CEO
Candace Combs
Initial Investment ⓘ
$128,500 - $285,710
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$36,500 - $39,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$34,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,500 - $34,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
In-Symmetry Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
National Media
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
34 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours