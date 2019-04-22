ISI Elite Training
Athletic-based fitness programs

ISI Elite Training
Athletic-based fitness programs

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1362 Tom Hall St.
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$173,300 - $370,600

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

ISI Elite Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

15% off first-unit franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

22 hours

Classroom Training:

22 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4 - 8

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $173,300 High - $370,600
Units
+25.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +150.0%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Planet Fitness

Request Free Info

Anytime Fitness

See More

Orangetheory Fitness

See More

Jazzercise Inc.

See More

9Round

See More

The Little Gym Int'l.

See More

Fit Body Boot Camp

Request Free Info

Club Pilates Franchise

Franchise Articles

JJ Chicken to Tap India Market with Healthy Chicken

JJ Chicken to Tap India Market with Healthy Chicken

JJ Chicken has aggressive plans to fill the gap of healthy chicken options with its charcoal-grilled chicken, which amalgamates taste with health. With its franchise options, the brand aims to have 100 outlets over the next 5 years in India
Amit Singh | 3 min read
Bike Rental Startup Bounce has Aggressive Plans with Electric Vehicles

Bike Rental Startup Bounce has Aggressive Plans with Electric Vehicles

Bengaluru-based Bounce is counted among the fastest growing bike rental startups in India. The company has aggressive plans for expansion by adding electric vehicles and franchise model of recharging stations
Shwetha Satyanarayan | 3 min read
This Tamil Nadu-based Raymond Franchisee has Big Plans with the Brand

This Tamil Nadu-based Raymond Franchisee has Big Plans with the Brand

R. Padmanabhan is regarded as one of the largest retail players in Tamil Nadu who has observed a tremendous growth with The Raymond Shop business and his legacy retail family business
Amit Singh | 3 min read
How Co-Living Makes Great Business Sense

How Co-Living Makes Great Business Sense

Sharing resources is at the heart of most of the innovative offerings today. Co-living is one such disruption led by nomadic millennials, who are redefining the meaning of 'living.'
Amit Singh | 9 min read
How Liberty's First Franchisee is Still in Awe with the Brand

How Liberty's First Franchisee is Still in Awe with the Brand

Virender Narwal, Partner, Naruson Sales Corporation, shares his story with the brand over the last three decades and how Liberty differentiates from the competition.
Akanksha Soni | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: December 20th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing