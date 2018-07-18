Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box
Burgers
About
Founded

1951

Franchising Since

1982 (36 Years)

Corporate Address

9330 Balboa Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123

CEO

Leonard Comma

Parent Company

Jack in the Box Inc.

Ticker Symbol

JACK

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,481,500 - $3,336,600

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000 - $750,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Jack in the Box has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

206 hours

Classroom Training:

9 hours

Additional Training:

As needed

Jack in the Box is ranked #43 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1951, Robert O. Peterson opened a drive-thru burger restaurant with a large jack-in-the-box clown on the roof in San Diego. The company began expanding outside of California in 1960, and began franchising in 1982. Still based in San Diego, Jack in the Box's menu now features a wide variety in addition to hamburgers, including chicken sandwiches, breakfast, tacos, salads, shakes and sides. In 2003, Jack in the Box acquired fast-casual franchise Qdoba Mexican Grill.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,481,500 High - $3,336,600
Units
Units (Locations)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Why Jack in the Box Is a Franchise to Watch

Why Jack in the Box Is a Franchise to Watch

After a 24-year hiatus, the chain participated in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list -- and ended up at No. 4.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.

The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.

These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
8 Totally Weird Fast-Food Items That Everyone Is Talking About

8 Totally Weird Fast-Food Items That Everyone Is Talking About

Fast-food chains have been trying to one-up each other with wacky offerings like the Waffle Taco and Chicken Corsage. Here are some of the weirdest items on the menu.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 18th, 2018
