1996
2019 (1 Years)
1011 E. Colonial Dr., #201
Orlando, FL 32803
Cameron Cummins, Co-Chief Development Officer
Jeremiah's Ice Holdings LLC
$245,310 - $513,328
$250,000
$100,000
$30,000 - $30,000
6%
4.5%
Jeremiah's Italian Ice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
20% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
112 hours
7 hours