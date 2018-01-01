Kaia FIT
Women's fitness
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
3633 Research Wy., #104
Carson City, NV 89706
CEO
Nikki Warren
Initial Investment ⓘ
$34,000 - $99,765
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Kaia FIT has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
on request
Classroom Training:
3 days